The destination tracker will highlight the Covid danger levels in holiday destinations (pic iStock)

A destination tracker detailing Covid-19 travel information has been launched by Iata and the UN World Tourism Organisation.

The tool is found on the websites of both organisations and details Covid infection levels, positivity rates and vaccination roll out by destination or country.

It also lists air travel regulations, including test and quarantine requirements. Destination measures, including general health and safety requirements such as use of masks, transit rules, curfew, or regulations related to restaurants and attractions are provided by national tourism organizations.

Iata and UNWTO said: “The destination tracker will fulfil a key need by providing clarity on Covid-19 measures affecting tourism.

"The situation for travellers is complex with UNWTO data showing that one in three destinations remains closed to tourists. Moreover, restrictions and in-country measures are continuously being revised.”

Iata director general Willie Walsh said the tracker would help both “travellers and travel companies”.

“It has been more than a year since the freedom to travel was lost as Covid-19 measures saw borders close,” he said.

“When governments have the confidence to re-open borders, people will be eager to travel and they will need accurate information to guide them.”