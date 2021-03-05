The CAA revealed £3.09 billion has so far been paid out in airline refunds for Covid cancellations

CAA chief Richard Moriarty has revealed 95% of refunds for flights cancelled owing to the Covid crisis have now been paid to consumers.

Moriarty updated the transport select committee on the industry’s progress on Wednesday (3 March), and its enforcement action.



Refunds totalling £3.09 billion have been paid following in excess of one billion flight cancellations affecting some 29 million passengers.



“This is an enormously important issue for consumers," said Moriarty. "In the early days of the pandemic airlines were overwhelmed, that’s one of the reasons we took action. More than 95% of refunds have now been paid, totalling over £3 billion."



Moriarty, though, said he and the CAA would not become complacent, stressing there were still refunds yet unpaid, which he described as typically being "more complicated cases" – including some involving bookings made via OTAs.



He told the committee that most carriers had now fulfilled their refund obligations to passengers, or were past the 99% mark.