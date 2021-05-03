A Covid test company has been forced to offer refunds for poor service.

An investigation by The Telegraph into Eurofins, which offers a £44.90 postal PCR test, found customers had been left out of pocket after delays in the arrival of their tests or results.

Some had missed flights or were left unable to return to work.

Eurofins told the newspaper it would refund anyone who no longer required a kit.

It admitted it had had to suspend sales over the weekend after running out of stocks but said it had now resolved the issues.

TTG has approached Eurofins for a response.