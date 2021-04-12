Randox has dropped the price of the more expensive PCR Covid test

The UK’s largest PCR test provider has cut the price of the Covid test to £60.

Randox is offering the £60 test based on a testing kit ordered online. The sample is then collected and returned to a laboratory for testing.

The cost is inclusive of VAT, delivery and sample collection. Purchasers will apply a discount code obtained from partner airlines when booking travel.

Randox managing director Dr Peter FitzGerald said: “We can see the pressures faced by the both the travel industry and the general public and are committed to effective and economical testing to support holidaymakers and those undertaking international travel.”

Current test prices are typically £100 or more, although Gatwick is offering a £60 PCR test at its terminals and Jet2 has partners offering them from £75.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said he wants to lower the cost of coronavirus testing to help encourage foreign holidays this summer.