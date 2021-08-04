Reports suggest tourists are facing a “Wild West” when it comes to choosing a provider for Covid tests with only a fraction being fully accredited by authorities.

Meanwhile the UK has reached a milestone in its vaccination programme with 75% of adults now fully jabbed.

Here are the key headlines concerning travel the UK woke up to on Wednesday (11 August).

90% of private travel test providers yet to be accredited

The vast majority of private Covid travel test providers have yet to be officially accredited as "competent" operators by UK authorities. This means holidaymakers are facing a "Wild West" when choosing where to get their PCR tests, with only 38 of 434 companies listed on the government website having so far received full approval. (Daily Telegraph)





Ministers urged to intervene in ‘scam’ Covid travel test system



The government is facing calls to take action as the testing regime for travellers is “close to collapse”, with many tourists failing to be properly tested on their return to the UK. The call came after photos emerged of drop-off boxes run by PCR test provider Randox overflowing with unprocessed swabs. (The Guardian)

More than 75% of UK adults now double jabbed

Just under 40 million adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine while another seven million people have been given one jab. Prime minister Boris Johnson hailed the milestone as a "huge national achievement". (BBC News)



New Zealand should only reopen border in early 2022



A government-appointed panel in New Zealand has urged the country to keep its borders shut until early 2022 and only reopen once the vast majority of adults have been vaccinated against Covid. The panel advised New Zealand to stick with its strategy of eliminating the virus to avoid strain on its health system. (Sky News)

Wildfires surge during searing Mediterranean heat

Wildfires have become more widespread around continental Europe this summer after the region experienced its second hottest July on record. Greece, Italy and Turkey have particularly suffered from these blazes this summer with Europe seeing around 1,100 fires – around 300 higher than the average annual total. (Financial Times)



Summer finally arrives as Brits pack out beaches ahead of ‘mini-heatwave’



Britons flocked to the country’s beaches on Tuesday (10 August) as days of heavy rain finally relented and temperatures reached 26C in parts of southeast England. (Daily Mail)