The move comes as the biggest step yet in the government’s crackdown on what Javid described as "cowboy" firms following his intervention in the testing price dispute shortly after taking over from Matt Hancock.

Elsewhere, the US east coast has been battered by tropical storm Henri, while Venice has voted to impose an entrance fee for visitors.

Here are the key stories making Monday’s national press headlines (23 August).

Covid test firms warned over misleading prices

More than 80 private Covid travel test providers listed on the government’s website will be issued two-strike warnings over misleading prices, health secretary Sajid Javid has announced. A further 57 firms have been removed from the website because they either no longer exist or do not actually provide the relevant tests. (BBC News)

Storm Henri hits the US

The eastern coast of the US has been badly affected by a tropical storm. Storm Henri was downgraded from a Category One hurricane, but still left 21 dead in Tennessee from flash flooding and 120,000 homes in the north-east without power. (BBC News)

Venice approves entry fee for visitors



Venice council has approved a payment scheme for tourists expected to go into effect next summer. Visitors will have to book in advance and pay an entrance fee of €3 to €10, depending on season. People staying in hotels and local residents, their relatives and children under six will be exempt. Electronic turnstiles will be installed at main entrance points. (The Times)



New test programme for Covid-positive people



An antibody testing programme for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 is to be launched across the UK. It is intended to produce data on antibody protections for people following infection by different coronavirus variants. From tomorrow, anyone 18 or will be able to opt in to the programme when receiving a PCR test. (Sky News)



Four more countries ‘heading for the red list’



Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans this week. Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed this week when transport secretary Grant Shapps unveils the new traffic-light ratings for the final days of summer. (The Telegraph)