Crete has become Tui's top destination for summer 2021 across its European markets

The Greek islands are the most popular destinations for Tui’s European customers this summer with Crete overtaking Majorca in top spot.

Europe’s largest tour operator said that the next four most popular summer 2021 hotspots were Gran Canaria, Rhodes, Tenerife and Antalya.

Tui’s analysis of 2.8 million summer bookings through its Tui Holiday-Atlas also showed that the Canaries were currently more popular than the Balearic islands, although the latter is expected to see a spike in bookings as summer approaches.



For Tui’s UK customers, the Turkish resort of Dalaman has been most popular this summer, followed by Cyprus, Antalya, Tenerife and Rhodes.



Tui said that Greece and Spain were “strong in demand” with the Greek islands benefiting from the “tailwind of last summer” when low Covid infection rates, comprehensive hygiene regimes and a wide range of offers helped to make the country Tui’s top destination of 2020.

Greece’s popularity among Britons could grow this summer due to “preliminary discussions” with the UK over allowing vaccinated travellers entry without being tested for Covid-19.