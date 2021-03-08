Croatia and the UK are in talks over a resumption of travel this summer

Croatia has entered into talks with UK officials about restarting the flow of British tourists to the Adriatic holiday hotspot this summer.

The country’s tourism minister Nikolina Brnjac met with the UK’s ambassador to Croatia, Andrew Dalgleish, on Thursday (18 March) to discuss the situation.



Croatia’s national tourist office in London said it was "extremely important" the UK was clear on the conditions travellers would require to ensure a return to pre-pandemic levels of travel to the country in the summer.



Brnjac said Croatia would be ready to receive tourists from the UK as soon as the government allows a resumption of international travel.



This is currently fixed for 17 May "at the earliest", and is yet subject to a review by the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, due on 12 April.