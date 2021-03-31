Croatia will require proof of an accommodation booking and negative Covid status

Croatia has set out its Covid entry protocols for non-EU arrivals this summer, which will apply to British visitors as soon as the UK government lifts its restrictions on leisure travel.

As of Thursday (1 April), tourists will be allowed to enter Croatia as long as they can present confirmation of booked accommodation and evidence of their negative Covid status.



This could be a negative PCR or antigen test for Covid-19, a vaccination certificate, or evidence of having recently recovered from Covid-19.



Visitors will also be required to fill out an Enter Croatia online form prior to travel.



The country’s national tourist office in London on Thursday confirmed the rules would apply to Brits as soon as the UK government lifts restrictions on outbound leisure travel. Talks between the UK and Croatia have been ongoing for several weeks.



"In preparation for the tourist season, we take systematic care of all segments in order to meet safety and health conditions, while providing tourists with timely and accurate information on how to enter the country and have a safe stay in Croatia," said the country’s minister of tourism and sports Nikolina Brnjac.



"We want our guests to recognise Croatia as a safe and responsible destination."