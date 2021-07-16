Croatia, which moved to the UK’s green watchlist on Monday, has imposed the measure on travellers from the UK, Cyprus and Russia because of worsening cases of the virus.

The requirement is the latest setback for UK travellers. Croatia was one of four new additions to the green list with Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan, all three of which have barred UK visitors.

In a statement, the Croatian National Tourist Office said: “A negative test performed in the home country is required before entering the territory of the Republic of Croatia, regardless of vaccination status or recovery from Covid-19.”

Travellers can opt for either an antigen test, not more than 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test 72 hours ahead. Antigen tests must be from an EU-approved list of mutually recognised providers.

Travellers from the UK are also required to complete the Entercroatia.mup.hr form and have proof of accommodation booking.

Children under 12 are exempt from having to test if they are travelling with a parent or guardian who has proof of a negative test.