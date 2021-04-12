Croatia will prioritise vaccinating its tourism workers, with the country hoping to reopen to tourists – including Brits – over the coming weeks and months.

Efforts to vaccinate around 70,000 tourism workers in the country will get under way next week, Croatis’ minister of tourism Nikolina Brnjac has confirmed.



In addition to permanent tourism employees, the priority vaccination programme will extend to seasonal workers too, as well as private accommodation providers.



Tourism workers will be divided into two priority groups, the first comprising those whose roles require frequent contact with guests and other workers, and where physical distancing is not always possible – such as kitchen staff.



The second will feature workers in service occupations, officer workers and others, those who don’t have significant contact with guests.