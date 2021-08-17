It includes a four-night "Romantic German Sites and The Charming Neckar Valley" cruise from Strasbourg to Stuttgart, calling at Heidelberg, Eberbach, Heilbronn and Ludwigsburg.

The sailing takes place on the 94-guest Mona Lisa with departures on 22 September and 4, 21 and 25 October. Fares start at £765pp.

A six-day "Best of the Netherlands" round trip from Amsterdam calls at Hoorn, Gouda and Rotterdam. The cruise takes place onboard Mona Lisa and Victor Hugo with ten departures between 4 April and 18 October. Prices come in at £1,291pp.

Mona Lisa, France and Victor Hugo will sail a six-day 2022 Floriade Expo round trip from Amsterdam, with calls in Huizen, Almere or Lelystad, Lemmer and Urk or Kampen. The vessels will depart between 12 April and 7 September. Fares start from £1,453pp.

An eight-day Aegean itinerary is a round trip from Athens calling at Delos, Mykonos, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini and Paros. CroisiEurope’s 197-guest coastal cruise ship, La Belle de l’Adriatique, will depart 11 times between 5 June and 21 August. Prices start at £1,781pp.