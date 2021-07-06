Cruise passengers will benefit from rules exempting fully vaccinated Brits from quarantining after returning from amber countries, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

Addressing the House of Commons on Thursday (8 July), Shapps said the new policy would come into effect from 19 July.

While answers questions from MPs, SNP member for Inverclyde, Ronnie Cowan, called on Shapps to confirm if cruise guests would be included in order to protect thousands of jobs dependent on the cruise sector’s recovery.

He said: “Can the minister ensure the international cruise ship industry that as he talks about increase traffic between international airports, and he talks about opening up the international economy, that he will not neglect the cruise industry and the 88,000-plus UK jobs that are reliant on it?"

Shapps said he was “pleased” to confirm cruise lines and their passengers would be brought under the same allowance as those travelling by air.

“Indeed, we’ve enabled cruise ships to sail already with up to 50% [capacity] where people have been double vaccinated, so yes there are included,” he added.

While discussing the cruise sector, Shapps used the opportunity to take aim at Scotland’s recent ban on ship calls to Scottish ports.

Shapps told Cowan it was “a frustration” that while cruising had been allowed in English waters “they have been banned from docking at Scottish ports for the last month or two”.

“If he really wants to help those 80,000 people employed by the cruise sector maybe he can start by talking to the Scottish government about that,” he urged.