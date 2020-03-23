In an open letter published on his Twitter feed, Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, thanked customers for their support during difficult times.

"I want to assure you of one thing though," said Ludlow. "P&O Cruises will look after you, our guests.

"These are not just empty words. A travel company is nothing without the loyalty of its customers and P&O Cruises is nothing without the loyalty of its guests, both guests who have been cruising with us for many years and guests who have yet to set sail with us but have made the decision to book a holiday with us in the future."

He asked for the public to show some "forbearance and patience" during the crisis.