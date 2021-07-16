Natasha Hicklin, assistant manager at Your Co-op Travel, had to push back her wedding and call off her honeymoon after a "challenging year".

However, when her agency received two invitations from Celebrity for an eight-night domestic voyage on board Celebrity Silhouette, her colleagues jumped at the chance to surprise her.

Hicklin and her new husband Marc departed last Saturday, one day after their rescheduled wedding, and visited Dover, Belfast and Liverpool, before returning to Southampton.