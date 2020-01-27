Princess Cruises has officially modified its itineraries - Sapphire Princess will be calling in Tokyo rather than Shanghai; Sun Princess is going to South Korea instead of Hong Kong and Shanghai, and Moorea in place of Pago Pago; and Diamond Princess’ roundtrip voyages to Yokohama until 7 March will not go ahead.

It has also banned anybody it deems to be at risk from boarding, including people who have travelled to or from China, Macau, or Hong Kong within two weeks of sailing or anyone who has been in contact with a suspected coronavirus case.

There are also medical evaluations pre-boarding and "environmental disinfection" onboard.

A spokesperson from Princess said: "Although the risk to our guests and crew is low, our medical experts are coordinating closely with international health authorities and have activated enhanced screening, prevention and control procedures for our ships to keep guests and crew safe."