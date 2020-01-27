Cruise lines have joined efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by cancelling China stops.
Princess Cruises has officially modified its itineraries - Sapphire Princess will be calling in Tokyo rather than Shanghai; Sun Princess is going to South Korea instead of Hong Kong and Shanghai, and Moorea in place of Pago Pago; and Diamond Princess’ roundtrip voyages to Yokohama until 7 March will not go ahead.
It has also banned anybody it deems to be at risk from boarding, including people who have travelled to or from China, Macau, or Hong Kong within two weeks of sailing or anyone who has been in contact with a suspected coronavirus case.
There are also medical evaluations pre-boarding and "environmental disinfection" onboard.
A spokesperson from Princess said: "Although the risk to our guests and crew is low, our medical experts are coordinating closely with international health authorities and have activated enhanced screening, prevention and control procedures for our ships to keep guests and crew safe."
This comes as a Princess Cruises ship was quarantined off the coast of Japan because passengers have tested positive for coronavirus on board.
Norwegian Cruise Line has implemented similar preventatives policies, such as a ban on any guest or crew member with a Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passport or with a body temperature of 38C and higher.
Additionally, none of its vessels are currently calling at ports to mainland China and any itinerary scheduled to include the country in the next six months is under review.
Norwegian released a statement about the changes: "We apologise for the inconvenience to any guests affected by these measures put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our guests and crew."
It has also been widely reported Norwegian Spirit’s itineraries to Asia have been canceled until December this year.
However, this has not been confirmed by the cruise line, which has been contacted for comment.