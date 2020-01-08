All five brands which collected for the donation - including P&O Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises - have ships linked with Australia.

The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation’s pledge represents some $1 million of that sum.

A $1.25 million donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund has come from Carnival Corporation’s philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation; five of its global cruise line brands; and the foundation set up by Carnival’s chairman and his wife, Micky and Madeleine Arison.

Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line and Fred Olsen are just three cruise companies which have announced donations to help the crisis.

"Communities affected by the bushfire crisis are in immediate need, and we are pleased to be able to contribute in a way that ensures help can be delivered where it is needed most and as quickly as possible," said Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival Australia.

"This contribution is being made on behalf of all of our guests who are no doubt equally shocked and concerned at what has happened to their fellow Australians."

The company’s commitment comes after a combined AU $50,000 donation from P&O Cruises Australia to the St Vincent de Paul Society in late 2019 after earlier bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland.

Staff and guests onboard Fred Olsen Cruise Line’s ship Boudicca, and at the company’s head office, also raised £5,000 for the cause.

On the ship there was a ring toss, ‘name the koala’ competition, live performance by the Boudicca Orchestra and silent auction for a navigational chart of Australia signed by the Senior Bridge Officers.

Back on land, office workers hosted a dress-down day, bake sale and raffle.