Royal said it had begun moving guests from its first summer sailings onboard Anthem of the Seas

Cruise lines have begun moving customers over to future sailings to stay within government capacity limits after restrictions on the number of guests allowed onboard were extended.

The Department for Transport confirmed on Tuesday (15 June) rules capping guest numbers on domestic cruises at 1,000 people or 50% of ship capacity, (whichever is lower), could remain in place until 19 July.

Limits were due to be lifted on 21 June under the next stage of the government’s “unlocking roadmap” but a four-week delay was announced by Boris Johnson at the start of the week.

In response, lines have taken steps to stay within the regulations and have been contacting customers about switching sailings to later in the summer.

In a statement on Friday (18 June) Royal Caribbean International said it had been “working collaboratively” with the UK government in the build up to its return to UK service next month and that its “guest capacity and protocols onboard are all in line with the current recommendations”.

“In line with the most recent government announcement, unfortunately we had to move some guests on our first sailings to a future sailing later in the season. We are excited to sail and can’t wait to welcome our first guests onboard,” the line added.

Royal’s announcement followed that by Fred Olsen, whose director of product and customer service, Clare Ward, said as the line “had already planned to sail with a reduced capacity” for its initial programme of Welcome Back itineraries, “only a small number of bookings were affected, and only on one sailing”.