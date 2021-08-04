“We’re able to confirm the restart of international cruises,” transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on 28 July. His words sparked a wave of emotion, with those across the sector celebrating a hard-fought success.

The resumption of overseas sailings from this month, banned by the government for more than a year, is the latest in a journey towards a full return to service and calmer waters (and as you would rightly imagine - forms an integral part of TTG’s August issue).

Princess Cruises – one of the first lines to pause operations last year – will restart UK sailings this month, with UK and Europe vice-president Tony Roberts admitting he may well “shed a few tears” when the line’s ship Regal Princess sets sail.

Meanwhile, Tom McAlpin, CEO and president of Virgin Voyages, is getting ready to finally launch the line’s first ship – Scarlet Lady – which will sail six “Summer Soiree” sailings in August. “This past year has been tough, but we’re ready,” he tells TTG.

Amid the waves of optimism, though, agents are wary. Mundy Travel’s Edwina Lonsdale warns consumers “will want to see what other people’s experiences are like”.

It’s why fam trips like that hosted by Tradewind Voyages last month are so crucial. TTG joined agents for a tallship adventure, finding a traditional ship filled with modern amenities to target 25- to 35-year-olds.

“Cruising is back”, agent Daryl Hamlett of TravelAbout remarked to TTG as the ship set sail. He had no idea how right he was.