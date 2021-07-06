Under updated rules, the DfT said lines “with a Covid-19 vaccination policy in place” could sail vessels half full (Credit Sandra Seitamaa/Unsplash)

Cruise lines requiring adult guests to be fully vaccinated will be able to sail at up to 50% of ship capacity after 19 July, under new guidance from the Department for Transport.

Under updated rules issued on Thursday (8 July), the DfT said companies “with a Covid-19 vaccination policy in place” could sail vessels half full.

Lines not requiring passengers to be double jabbed must remain at the previous cap of up to 1,000 passengers or 50% capacity, whichever is lower.

The DfT added that by 19 July, “the government hopes to remove all legal limits on social contact” - including removing guidance concerning capacity for domestic cruises.

To count as fully vaccinated, passengers must have received both doses of a UK approved vaccine, more than 14 days before joining their cruise.

“Vaccination requirements do not apply to passengers under the age of 18, to people with a medical exemption, or people involved in Covid-19 vaccination trials,” the DfT confirmed.