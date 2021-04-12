Guide has been created to help agents take advantage of a raft of domestic itineraries in the coming months

A new brochure focused on round-UK cruises this summer is set to launch from Gold Medal’s CruisePlus brand.

The guide – available from Wednesday (14 April) – has been created for agents to share with their customers to help promote British Isles itineraries and packages after a raft of lines announced domestic sailings in the coming months.

Gold Medal said the brochure featured multiple cabin options and information on Covid-19 boarding requirements.

Its launch follows a cruise bookings boost for Gold Medal – with the operator’s sales rising by 60% week-on-week from 15 March to 22 March. Revenue from February to March also grew by more than 50%.

Sales director Nick Hughes said: “It’s been exciting to see booking volumes for cruise increase in recent weeks. Although it’s early days in terms of a full recovery, these are very encouraging signs.

“Cruise has such a loyal and committed customer base that it’s no surprise to us that they’ve been the first to show they’re ready to sail again, and the hard work that leading brands within the sector have put in to ensuring their ships exceed any health and safety standards has really helped to excite people to the possibility that they will be able to do so once more this year.

“Our new guide will remind agents of the breadth of our cruise product and our expertise, while also supporting them in their conversations with customers. As always, we’re here to assist them as much as possible.”