Every trade booking from 2 to 29 January will be entered into a weekly draw for prizes which include a Mulberry purse or wallet, Apple AirPods, a two-night hotel break or a Dyson hairdryer.

The draws will take place on 8, 15, 22, and 29 January.

Cruising Excursions’ mascot, Cuthbert the Bear, is part of the campaign dressed as a Peaky Blinder character.

“January can be a bit flat after all the Christmas excitement, so we thought we’d liven things up a bit," said Kirsty Bachelor, Cruising Excursions’ trade sales manager.

"Selling excursions is very lucrative for travel agents with commission paid of up to 16%. During January, the more bookings made, the more commission earned and with a prize draw entry for each booking the greater chance to win a prize.”