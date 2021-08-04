It includes a 10-night luxury Iceland expedition scheduled to embark on 5 September on a round-trip from Reykjavik in Iceland.

The company will also add a new 13-night voyage that will begin on 15 September with an overnight in Reykjavik before departing to explore Iceland, the Arctic Circle, Faroe Islands, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands.

It will conclude with overnight calls in Edinburgh (Leith) followed by a cruise up the River Thames to dock in Greenwich.

The new voyages replace previously scheduled itineraries that included calls in Norway, which has now imposed new travel restrictions, according to the line.

President of Crystal, Jack Anderson, described Iceland as an "exceptional destination" for the launch of Crystal Endeavor’s expedition experiences.

"The feedback we are receiving from guests is that they’ve been thrilled with Iceland as a destination and the unique up-close adventures we are able to launch directly from the ship as well as the extraordinary wildlife encounters." he added.

All-inclusive fares for the new September 5 "Luxury Iceland Expedition and Thames River: Isles of the North Atlantic" start at £10,083.85 pp.