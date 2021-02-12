Guests will be required to complete an online form confirming they understand the vaccine requirements before being issued tickets

Crystal Cruises has become the latest travel operator to confirm it will require all guests to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to departure.

Guests will need to provide proof of vaccination before embarkation, including evidence of having received both vaccine doses if required by the manufacturer.



At least a full 14 days must also have elapsed since their full inoculation.



A vaccination requirement forms part of the line’s new Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures, which includes negative Covid tests for guests and crew, pre-departure temperature checks, what it describes as a "nimble" mask policy, some social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, reduced capacity, and other protocols.



“We are encouraged by the progress being made with the Covid-19 vaccines and what this means for Crystal and the travel industry," said Crystal interim president and chief executive, Jack Anderson.



Anderson said a vaccine requirement was "simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal experience for all on board". "This sentiment is underscored by conversations with our guests and travel partners," Anderson added.