Crystal Cruises marked the resumption of its ocean operations as Crystal Serenity left the Port of Nassau for a seven-night voyage around the Bahamas on 3 July.

The vessel will now homeport in the Bahamas through to 13 November for its series of "Luxury Bahamas Escapes" itineraries. Fares start from $1,999 per person.

A "Homeporting Inauguration Ceremony" was held in Nassau by Crystal executives, Bahamian government officials including the honorable minister Dionisio D’Aguilar and director general Joy Jibrilu from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and dignitaries from the Port of Nassau.

Carmen Roig, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Crystal, was in the Bahamas for the festivities.

"We are delighted to celebrate this historic day in Nassau as Crystal Serenity resumes sailing and welcomes our guests, who we consider our Crystal family, back on board," she said.

"This is a historic moment for Crystal, our employees, and especially for our officers and crew and we are happy to be back where we belong, sailing the oceans of the world and creating experiences that become cherished lifelong memories."

According to the line, "Luxury Bahamas Escapes" represented the biggest single day of bookings in the company’s history within the first 24 hours of its release in March.