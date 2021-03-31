Crystal has claimed the vessel will be “the most spacious, fastest and powerful expedition ship in the industry”

Crystal Endeavor, Crystal Cruises’ first expedition yacht, will launch with round-Iceland sailings this summer, the line has announced.

Endeavor will offer five 10-night voyages from Reykjavík beginning on 17 July, with reservations opening on 13 April.

Built for more than $500 million, Crystal said Endeavor would be “the most spacious, fastest and powerful expedition ship in the industry”.

The vessel’s Polar Class 6 classification enables it to sail in the Arctic and Antarctica.

It can carry 200 guests with a one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio and offer 10,000 cubic feet of space per guest.

Endeavor will initially operate at a reduced capacity as Crystal continues its return to service – having previously announced plans to restart ocean sailings from the Bahamas in July.

Crystal announced in February that guests must be fully inoculated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to boarding any of its ships.

Interim president and chief executive Jack Anderson said Endeavor would “set a new bar for luxury in her market”.