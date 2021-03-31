Crystal Endeavor, Crystal Cruises’ first expedition yacht, will launch with round-Iceland sailings this summer, the line has announced.
Endeavor will offer five 10-night voyages from Reykjavík beginning on 17 July, with reservations opening on 13 April.
Built for more than $500 million, Crystal said Endeavor would be “the most spacious, fastest and powerful expedition ship in the industry”.
The vessel’s Polar Class 6 classification enables it to sail in the Arctic and Antarctica.
It can carry 200 guests with a one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio and offer 10,000 cubic feet of space per guest.
Endeavor will initially operate at a reduced capacity as Crystal continues its return to service – having previously announced plans to restart ocean sailings from the Bahamas in July.
Crystal announced in February that guests must be fully inoculated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to boarding any of its ships.
Interim president and chief executive Jack Anderson said Endeavor would “set a new bar for luxury in her market”.