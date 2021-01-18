Cruises on Crystal Serenity have been cancelled through the end of May 2021

Luxury cruise line Crystal has extended cancellations on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony through to the end of May 2021.

Crystal said it was with “deep regret” that it had to extend its cancellations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



“We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and remains a great frustration to us all,” said Crystal in a statement.



“Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are very disappointed that we are compelled to take this action, but we will only return to cruising when it is deemed safe to do so by governing health authorities, and when international travel constraints allow.”



The line added that it has contacted all affected passengers and their agents to explain their rebooking and cancellation options.