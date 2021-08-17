Crystal Ravel sailed from Vilshofen on 29 August on a seven-night Danube itinerary with calls in Germany, Austria and Hungary and Crystal Debussy left Basel on Monday (30 August) on a seven-night Rhine cruise with calls in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

In 2021, Crystal will offer 32 voyages ranging from seven to 11 nights exploring the Rhine, Danube and Moselle rivers.

Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director, said: "We know our guests are incredibly eager to return to the luxurious accommodations, Michelin-level cuisine and unrivaled social spaces aboard our ships as well as the enriching discoveries that await ashore.

"The effortless luxury and relaxation of river cruising seems perfectly designed for the moment in which we find ourselves, allowing our guests to escape to a world of natural beauty along Europe’s rivers, highlighted by great art, architecture and history, and with unique opportunities for cultural immersion to create cherished memories of a lifetime."