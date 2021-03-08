There will be a reduced passenger capacity and “the best social distancing aboard any cruise ship”, the line said

Crystal Cruises has announced plans to restart ocean sailings from the Bahamas carrying fully vaccinated passengers.

The luxury line will operate a series of seven-night “Bahamas Escapes” round-trip itineraries from Nassau onboard Crystal Serenity from 3 July and a programme of voyages from Bimini.

Serenity will become first ship to homeport in the Bahamas and “the first ocean ship to sail from the Americas” since the Covid pandemic halted operations last year, Crystal said.

There will be a reduced passenger capacity onboard and a guest ratio which Crystal claims will allow for “the best social distancing aboard any cruise ship”.

All passengers will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days prior to boarding under the line’s recently announced policy.

Crystal’s interim president and chief executive, Jack Anderson, said: “We can offer these cruises with mutual confidence, thanks to the meticulous planning and health and safety protocols that both Crystal Cruises and the Bahamas have put in place.”