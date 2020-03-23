The Caribbean Tourism Organisation has pledged to stand "shoulder by shoulder" with travellers and the tourism sector during the coronavirus crisis.
The CTO’s new eight-week #CaribbeanDreaming aims to reassure and engage consumers and the trade, and ensure they are ready for a rebound once the Covid-19 outbreak abates.
#CaribbeanDreaming will be promoted via the CTO website and social media channels, featuring a range of resources to inspire consumers and help agents plan clients’ holidays.
These include online events, in-depth videos and blog posts, while the campaign will also sign post to interactive online sessions such as yoga classes by the beach, cocktail-making masterclasses, and reggae and soca dance classes.
All Caribbean destinations are invited to get involved, as are tourism businesses in the region such as hotels, to showcase the "beauty and diversity" of the destination as a whole.
Operators such as Sandals, meanwhile, are offering new 2021 and 2022 deals to help the trade secure bookings, while individual destinations are launching their own sub-campaigns, such as Grenada’s #GrenadaDreaming push.
“As we all navigate this time, we have all had to make changes we could never have anticipated at the beginning of the year," said chair of the CTO’s UK chapter Colin Pegler.
"We’re all looking forward to being able to move freely and travel again and #CaribbeanDreaming offers us an opportunity to lift spirits and help travellers plan their next holiday, when the time is right."
Visitors to www.caribbean.co.uk/competitions will also have the opportunity to win a different luxury holiday every fortnight until June 2020. It will also host special offers for 2021.