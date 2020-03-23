The CTO’s new eight-week #CaribbeanDreaming aims to reassure and engage consumers and the trade, and ensure they are ready for a rebound once the Covid-19 outbreak abates.



#CaribbeanDreaming will be promoted via the CTO website and social media channels, featuring a range of resources to inspire consumers and help agents plan clients’ holidays.



These include online events, in-depth videos and blog posts, while the campaign will also sign post to interactive online sessions such as yoga classes by the beach, cocktail-making masterclasses, and reggae and soca dance classes.



All Caribbean destinations are invited to get involved, as are tourism businesses in the region such as hotels, to showcase the "beauty and diversity" of the destination as a whole.



Operators such as Sandals, meanwhile, are offering new 2021 and 2022 deals to help the trade secure bookings, while individual destinations are launching their own sub-campaigns, such as Grenada’s #GrenadaDreaming push.