Its Trips by Culture Trip range of small group adventures is now bookable by agents, with the firm claiming to offer "competitive commission".



Culture Trip said agents will be supported by a customer support team "with years of experience working with travel professionals", although bookings will initially have to be made via phone or a trade-only email address.



However, Culture Trip has pledged to up its trade support over the coming months. "Trips by Culture Trip plans to expand its trade offering over the next 12 months with the introduction of a dedicated business development team to evolve trade partnerships," it said.



Its multi-day small group adventures are "curated by travel experts and led by local insiders" and offer opportunities to participate in "immersive activities" and stay in unique settings.



Agents keen to work with Culture Trip will be able to offer their clients an initial 30 Trips itineraries taking in the UK, Europe, the US, central America, north Africa and Asia. It says new itineraries will be added regularly.

There will be four "styles" of itinerary – discovery, active, city break and wellness – each coming with a physicality rating ranging from easy to challenging. Durations range from four to 13 days, with each departure limited to 18 travellers aged 25 and over.