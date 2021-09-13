Travel inspiration website Culture Trip has launched to the trade, and set out plans to significantly up its agent focus over the next 12 months.
Its Trips by Culture Trip range of small group adventures is now bookable by agents, with the firm claiming to offer "competitive commission".
Culture Trip said agents will be supported by a customer support team "with years of experience working with travel professionals", although bookings will initially have to be made via phone or a trade-only email address.
However, Culture Trip has pledged to up its trade support over the coming months. "Trips by Culture Trip plans to expand its trade offering over the next 12 months with the introduction of a dedicated business development team to evolve trade partnerships," it said.
Its multi-day small group adventures are "curated by travel experts and led by local insiders" and offer opportunities to participate in "immersive activities" and stay in unique settings.
Agents keen to work with Culture Trip will be able to offer their clients an initial 30 Trips itineraries taking in the UK, Europe, the US, central America, north Africa and Asia. It says new itineraries will be added regularly.
There will be four "styles" of itinerary – discovery, active, city break and wellness – each coming with a physicality rating ranging from easy to challenging. Durations range from four to 13 days, with each departure limited to 18 travellers aged 25 and over.
Prices lead in from £857pp and include the services of a local insider, activities, accommodation (based on two sharing), transport and a range of meals. There will be supplements for solo travellers.
Culture Trip’s first departures will operate later this year, although the firm’s focus is primarily on 2022.
Geraint Hamer, Culture Trip vice-president tours, packages and wholesale, who also responsible for the Trips programme, said: “We know many consumers will look to their trusted travel agent to book, which is why we plan to build strong relationships with the trade and grow together.
"For launch, we have our dedicated customer support team — all with a background in trade — on-hand to support agents through the booking process. In return, agents will get a competitive commission and the opportunity to book customers on a group travel adventure built for a post-Covid world."
Culture Trip said the team behind Trips bring wide-ranging experience to the programme from working with firms such as Intrepid Travel, STA Travel, Topdeck and Much Better Adventures, among others.
Its 13-day Arabian Nights – the Complete Morocco Experience itinerary leads in from £1,979pp and offers travellers the opportunity stargaze with a local astrologer, dine under the stars in a desert oasis and discover Casablanca’s design style with a local architect.