Cunard's UK summer sailings onboard Queen Elizabeth will be limited to guests vaccinated against Covid-19

Cunard's UK summer sailings onboard Queen Elizabeth will be limited to guests vaccinated against Covid-19

Cunard has confirmed its new range of UK "summer at sea" voyages will be exclusive to UK residents vaccinated against Covid-19.

The line announced earlier this month it would be scrapping its summer programme onboard Queen Elizabeth and replacing it with a new domestic schedule.



Voyages will sail roundtrip from Southampton between July and October, offering a mix of scenic British Isles cruises and several "sun voyages" which will see Cunard sail "to where the sun shines brightest".



Itineraries ranging from three to 12 nights are available, taking in England’s Jurassic coast, Land’s End and the Cornish coast, and Scotland’s Isle of Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Sound of Mull.



Four voyages will feature port calls, including Liverpool, Greenock, Invergordon, Belfast and Newcastle, as well as a maiden call for Cunard at the port of Holyhead in Wales.



A four-night scenic British Isles cruise with Cunard leads in from £599pp; 10-night cruises start from £1,299pp and seven-night sun voyages from £899pp, all based on balcony stateroom accommodation.



Cruises will go on sale on Wednesday (31 March) at 10am.