Cunard’s return to service this summer has been delayed after a "small number" of positive cases of Covid-19 were identified among new crew last month.

Queen Elizabeth had been due to sail from 19 July, but the ship will instead resume sailing from Southampton on 13 August as part of what Cunard president Simon Palethorpe described as a "revised schedule" of UK coastal voyages.



Palethorpe hailed the line’s Covid precautions, which he said had kept the line’s crew had been Covid-free.

"These protocols, of which we are very proud, have proven to be very effective," said Palethorpe. "We had no cases of Covid-19 in over 5,000 crew members until last month when a small number of cases were identified among new crew boarding the ship.



"Working in conjunction with Southampton Port Health, we took immediate steps to successfully contain the situation and we have limited the number of new crew joining the ship."