The vessel was due to resume in July but positive Covid-19 tests among a "small number" of crew members forced the line to postpone its Southampton sailings for a month.

Queen Elizabeth will initially offer a series of UK voyages before resuming international operations in October with a cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam.

The ship will sail a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira in November.

Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said the line is "delighted" to welcome guests back onboard.

"We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard onboard experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer," Palethorpe added.