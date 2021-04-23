As part of the line's “biggest ever” trade incentive, agents can receive triple points on bookings made between 26 April and 4 May

Cunard is offering agents the chance to earn triple Shine Rewards points for the first time to celebrate its return to service this summer.

The line will restart sailings from 19 July, with 13 UK-based Summer at Sea voyages from Southampton.

As part of its “biggest ever” trade incentive agents can receive triple points on all bookings made between 26 April and 4 May.

Points can be redeemed for full or part payment of a Cunard cruise or a host of other treats and rewards.

Cunard has also placed its winter 2022/23 programme on sale – which includes two Centenary World Voyages, onboard Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, inspired by the line’s first continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner.

Sales director, Gary Anslow, said: “Cunard’s ground-breaking triple points incentive recognises agents for all their recent work, particularly the collaboration which achieved our busiest booking day for a decade - the first day our Summer at Sea UK voyages went on sale.

"With much to look forward to as our voyages resume and after this year’s hiatus, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate. It’s a particularly exciting time, as we get ever closer to once again delivering outstanding and memorable Cunard voyages with our special slice of luxury.

"We’d like to reaffirm our thanks to our agent community for all their tremendous work in recent months, including collectively breaking booking records and are looking forward to continued collaboration in this key period ahead of restarting sailing."