Cunard will resume international cruises from 13 October with trips on Queen Elizabeth to destinations including the Iberian peninsula and Canary islands.

The cruise line has already revealed plans to resume operations with a series of UK trips from Southampton on Queen Elizabeth from 19 July.

But it has also had to announce the cancellation of a series of itineraries in the coming months.





The line is cancelling Queen Elizabeth’s sailing from the UK to Australia and a planned season in Australia, which had been due to run from 18 October to 9 March 2022.



Cunard said Queen Elizabeth would now leave the UK in the middle of February 2022 and head to Japan for a previously scheduled season of cruises from 13 April 2022.



2022 world voyages have cancelled on both Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, with all sailings on Queen Victoria from 10 September 2021 to 29 April 2022 now cancelled. Although five of Queen Victoria’s itineraries will be switched to Queen Elizabeth.



In other moves, Queen Mary 2 will resume its transatlantic trips on 14 November 2021 and will also sail around the Caribbean between January and April 2022.



While Queen Victoria will offer three new trips from Southampton starting from 22 April 2022 to western Europe, Baltics and Iberia.





Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said the resumption of sailing with the UK cruises next month would be a “momentous day” for the line.



“Sadly, the path for a return to sailing across international waters is less clear and we are extremely sorry for the huge disappointment cancellations will cause for all guests who have been affected,” he added.



“Unfortunately, there are simply too many international ports of call affected by the ongoing complexities of Covid-19, which has sadly led to this decision.



“We’re really excited about the new itineraries mentioned, such as Queen Mary 2’s sailings around the Caribbean, and hopefully these will appeal to those looking for some much-needed winter sun and those looking for adventure later this year and in 2022.”