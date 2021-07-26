Anslow has led Cunard’s partnership team and will be leaving for another undisclosed role within the industry.

The former sales director of Monarch Holidays was appointed by Cunard in December 2017.

Bob Dixon, the line’s EMEA and Latin America director, will take on the UK role vacated by Anslow while a full time replacement is found.

Cunard vice-president of marketing and UK sales, Angus Struthers, said: “I want to thank Gary for all his support and work in which we have seen the dedicated Cunard partnership team establish itself as a highly regarded sales force amongst the cruise industry, and to welcome Bob who I know will do a sterling job leading the team in the coming months.”