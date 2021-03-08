Cunard has become the latest cruise line to confirm it will sail a range of UK "staycation" cruises this summer owing to ongoing effects of the Covid crisis.

The sailings onboard Queen Elizabeth will operate in UK waters departing the line’s Southampton home port. More details of the range will follow later this month said Cunard on Thursday (11 March).



The line’s flexible booking terms will apply to these new voyages.



“With the UK government confirming domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for Brits looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer," said Cunard president Simon Palethorpe.



"These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine."