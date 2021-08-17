The refit, carried out by Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, will prepare the vessel’s technical and mechanical capability as well as its interiors and guest spaces.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, described Queen Mary 2’s return to France as a "very special moment" for the line.

"As we have not been sailing for the past 18 months we cannot wait to return to the sea and to give our guests the memorable voyages for which Cunard is known," he added.

"The attention to detail shown by Damen will ensure that the ship’s return will enhance this already momentous occasion for our crew and guests."