While many of us approached the restart of international travel with cautious optimism, we find our industry once again battling for survival in the face of rapidly changing travel information, which certainly isn’t helping consumer confidence.



We understand it can feel like an insurmountable task keeping up with the constant changes and the barrage of questions from confused customers. But Abta is here to help members, to seek clarity when it is needed, and to provide the most up-to-date information available.



Abta’s destination team has been in the thick of the crisis since the beginning working closely with the Foreign Office (FCDO), destination governments and public health officials, as well as industry stakeholders.



Against a backdrop of an evolving epidemiological situation, confusing government messaging and unhelpful media speculation, we’ve focused on providing clear, accurate and up-to-date information for members and their customers, whether that’s in response to important government announcements or changes to destination entry requirements – and making sure any gaps in advice are clarified and communicated as quickly as possible.



Recent examples of this activity have been around whether destinations are accepting certain batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine, what evidence destinations are accepting as proof of fully vaccinated status, and what the rules are for children of all ages.