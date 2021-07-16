Here we are again, in the middle of a second difficult summer for travel. At Abta, it’s vital we provide access to clear, timely and accurate information for our members – and their customers.
While many of us approached the restart of international travel with cautious optimism, we find our industry once again battling for survival in the face of rapidly changing travel information, which certainly isn’t helping consumer confidence.
We understand it can feel like an insurmountable task keeping up with the constant changes and the barrage of questions from confused customers. But Abta is here to help members, to seek clarity when it is needed, and to provide the most up-to-date information available.
Abta’s destination team has been in the thick of the crisis since the beginning working closely with the Foreign Office (FCDO), destination governments and public health officials, as well as industry stakeholders.
Against a backdrop of an evolving epidemiological situation, confusing government messaging and unhelpful media speculation, we’ve focused on providing clear, accurate and up-to-date information for members and their customers, whether that’s in response to important government announcements or changes to destination entry requirements – and making sure any gaps in advice are clarified and communicated as quickly as possible.
Recent examples of this activity have been around whether destinations are accepting certain batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine, what evidence destinations are accepting as proof of fully vaccinated status, and what the rules are for children of all ages.
Through our work liaising with destination tourist offices or authorities and the FCDO travel advice team, we’ve managed to have some of the country entries updated with accurate information, but it’s a constant work in progress. We’re also following up queries with the Department of Health and the Department for Transport on questions relating to vaccination certification or the traffic light system.
Abta has various resources available for our members to help them keep on top of changes. This includes our operational bulletins, the Covid-19 situational update, and our Covid-19: Country listings, FCDO travel advice and UK inbound border entry rules guide. The guide is updated in response to changes. It lists all the countries around the world and shows if the FCDO is advising against all but essential travel or not. It also includes icons to illustrate mandatory entry restrictions and shows the traffic light listing for each of the four UK nations.
It’s important to emphasise the Foreign Office travel advice is still the best primary source for detailed information. We encourage members to check it regularly and make sure they are signed up to email alerts for the destinations they’re selling so they receive the latest updates straight into their inbox. This advice can then be cross-checked with the latest traffic light lists and requirements for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide accurate guidance to customers.
We’re also providing advice for customers on travelling during the pandemic at www.abta.com/readysteadytravel which includes a Q&A, which can help you answer the most common questions from your clients, a step-by-step guide to help travellers prepare for their next trip, and a blog explaining what customers need to know about amber list countries.
As we celebrate the second National Travel Agent Day on Friday (23 July), I want to highlight an encouraging ongoing trend seen throughout the pandemic, which shows the important role that agents have to play in helping the industry get back on its feet. Abta’s latest research shows people do recognise the huge benefits of booking a holiday with a travel professional, with people 25% more likely to do so now than before the pandemic.
We’ll be supporting the industry in every way we can to make sure this inclination translates into people booking and travelling with confidence this summer and beyond.
Susan Deer is Abta’s director of industry relations.