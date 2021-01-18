CV Villas aims for agent growth as it ramps up trade focus

Bookings through travel agents currently represent around 20% of all business for the specialist, but this has the potential to grow to a third, managing director Tristan Symondson said.

He promised a suite of products that could helps agents, as part of a wider “digital transformation” the firm has been going through, the results of which should be rolling out in the spring, he told TTG.

“Agent business is hugely important to us, and I see no reason why we can’t build trade sales further, and without cannibalising our B-2-C business,” he said. “We offer price parity for agents, a very experienced team, and great service.

“We know it can seem complicated sometimes making a villa booking, but our team know each property well and can guide agents as to which ones suit which clients. The new tools we roll out will help too.”

As a sign of its trade focus, Chris Etheridge was hired in January as business development manager, the company’s first new hire since the pandemic started.

Etheridge will now provide tailored support for new and existing agent partners, including a new CV Villas Facebook group, and as a new incentive, any agent who makes a booking in February for travel in 2021 will automatically qualify for a £20 Amazon Gift Voucher.