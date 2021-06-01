CV Villas says its revenue from new and existing trade partners in April was up 40% compared with April 2019.

The villa specialist took on Chris Etheridge as business development manager in January, driving two "extremely positive" months working more closely with the trade, despite Covid restrictions and uncertainty within the industry.

In addition to the spike in revenue, CV Villas says customers are keen to return to popular European favourites this summer – with Greece leading the way.

The company reported a 63% increase in Greece bookings in March 2021 compared with March 2019 and a 25% increase month-on-month from March 2021 into April 2021.