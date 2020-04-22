The Foreign Office (FCO) has confirmed the Cypriot government will lay on 10 rescue flights to bring stranded Britons back to the UK.
Cyprus has enforced a "near complete ban" on flights since 21 March, which the FCO said had limited commercial options for Britons to get home.
Only humanitarian and cargo flights are being allowed to arrive on the island.
"We know this is concerning for British people trying to leave Cyprus," said the FCO.
"The UK government is working closely with airlines, the Cypriot authorities and other governments to make sure options are available for you to return to the UK as soon as possible."
The repatriation flights will start on Saturday (25 April) and continue through to 30 April, said the FCO in an update issued on Thursday afternoon (23 April).
The schedule will run as follows:
Anyone wishing to return to the UK on one of the flights should contact UKinCyprus@fco.gov.uk providing their full name, passport number, contact telephone number, location in Cyprus and details of which flight they would like to take.
These details will be shared with Aegean Airlines, who will contact travellers directly to arrange tickets.