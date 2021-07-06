Jewel of the Seas departed on a two night preview sailing from Limassol, Cyprus

Royal Caribbean International marked its return to Europe after Jewel of the Seas embarked on a two night preview sailing from Limassol in Cyprus on Wednesday (6 July).

It comes ahead of Jewel’s inaugural cruise on Saturday (10 July) that will signal the start of its summer series of seven night itineraries around the Greek isles.

The vessel will sail with a fully vaccinated crew and guests over the age of 18. Non-vaccinated travellers aged between 12 and 18 must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus.

Royal’s vice president EMEA Ben Bouldin said the first sailing out of the island marks "the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe" for the line.

"Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests – we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer," he added.

Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean announced Jewel will homeport in Cyprus throughout the summer.