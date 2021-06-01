Cyprus’s deputy tourism minister has reportedly said the country could be green-listed this month and promised rules won’t be tighter for UK travellers.

According to the Telegraph Savvas Perdios will attempt to secure a spot on the UK green list during a visit this week.

He is hopeful this could happen in time for Monday’s update, if not following on June 28.

He told the Telegraph: "Cyprus absolutely deserves to be green-listed, we have made a lot of progress, especially over the last month."

Last month Cyprus became the first EU nation to reopen to fully-vaccinated Brits or those with a negative PCR test result - yet failed to be green lit by the UK on May 7.