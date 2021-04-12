New Cyprus specialist Biblio Travel has made three appointments to its regional sales team.

Louise Tansey will cover the South and Midlands regions. She began her career with an independent agency and most recently spent 13 years working with Bourne Leisure’s trade sales team.



Suzanne Arnold will cover the North region. She was most recently business development manager for If Only Holidays.



Amy Power will cover London and the South East. She has spent more than 16 years with large operators, most recently the Travelopia Group where she worked with independent trade partners.



Sales director Tina Hodge said: ‘As we prepare to launch Biblio Travel into the UK market, I am delighted to have such an experienced team joining us, who are well known and respected throughout the travel trade.



“They bring a huge amount of experience, energy, and enthusiasm to the launch and this cements our commitment to the close working partnerships we will work tirelessly to create with the UK travel trade.”