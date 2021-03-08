Cyprus says it will be ready to welcome British visitors when they can travel (Credit: LSD for Society / Unsplash)

Cyprus will reopen its borders to UK visitors from 1 April, the country’s ministry of tourism has confirmed.

Travellers who test negative for Covid-19 will be "guaranteed" a quarantine-free stay.



Children under the age of 12 will not be required to undergo testing; those aged 12 to 18 will be subject to the same rules as adults.



From 1 May, all travellers who can evidence having received the required doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine will not be required to undergo any testing to visit the country, as set out in early March.