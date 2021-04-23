Tourists from 65 countries, including the UK, fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to take a quarantine-free holiday in Cyprus next month.

Cypriot tourism minister Savvas Perdios confirmed the plans to restart the country’s tourism industry on Monday (26 April).



Perdios said there would be no inbound testing or quarantine requirement for vaccinated visitors.



The ruling applies to visitors from other EU member states, and those in the European Economic Area, as well as others including the UK, US and Israel where rates of vaccination against Covid-19 are high.



Vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Cyprus without having to quarantine or provide evidence of a negative pre-travel test for Covid-19 from the moment they receive their final, or only, vaccine jab.



They must upload a certificate of vaccination to the Cyprus Flight Pass website and fill out a mandatory form prior to travel.