New rules mean only UK citizens with permanent or temporary residency of the Czech Republic will be allowed into the country, which has declared a 30-day state of emergency.

The UK is only one of a number of countries to be prohibited, alongside Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Norway, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, China, South Korea and Iran.

Restrictions have also been placed on pubs, restaurants, events attracting more than 30 people, schools and universities.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said British people currently in the Czech Republic will be allowed to leave.

In light of the changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have cancelled all flights to Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, but will be running repatriation services back from the country to the UK until 16 March.

There are currently around 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic.