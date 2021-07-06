Transport committee chair Huw Merriman said the low number of positive results showed PCR tests were "not needed"

Transport committee chair Huw Merriman said the low number of positive results showed PCR tests were "not needed"

There have been zero positive "day two” PCR tests from people returning from green-list countries, according to a case study of Covid-19 test results.

MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the transport select committee, said a study of day two PCR results from travellers returning from red, amber and green countries had shown that only 0.4% of people had tested positive across all colours.

He told the TTG Agenda 2021: Surviving the Summer event for TTG+ subscribers that there were “zero” positive results from those returning from green-list countries, while there were also no positive results from 151 of 167 countries with amber status.

Merriman added that these findings strengthened the case to replace PCR tests on day two with cheaper lateral flow or antigen tests.

“It’s very expensive to have a PCR test so maybe actually have a lateral flow test which is cheaper, and if you test positive, then have a PCR,” he told TTG editor Sophie Griffiths.

“If that was the case, nobody would have a PCR because nobody would have tested positive. We will continue pushing that – they are too expensive and not needed.”